



When I haven’t been bringing you my blog, I have been trying to get together a little Questions & Answers to help promote & support local entertainers around the Costa Blanca & this week I had the pleasure of chatting to the super talented Alex Tipping, who no doubt you have seen performing around the area.

Alex is originally from Blackpool & has lived on the Costa Blanca now for 5 years. He is a solo vocalist but also performs as part of The Take That tribute show Never Forget & The Jersey Boys Experience who have recently teamed up with the newest show on the circuit The Dreamgirls. Alex also sings alongside other amazing artists such as Dan Davy, Benny Conway, Chloe Jones, Irish Singer & Songwriter Mel Fitz & Stevie Spit.

What’s your favourite thing about living on the Costa Blanca?

The sun & the people.

How did you become involved in the music industry?

I loved Karaoke so from there singing & entertaining then became my life.

If you could duet with one person, who would it be & why?

It would definitely be Elton John as I feel that he’s a role model.

What is your most memorable performance to date?

I don’t really have a specific performance that is memorable seen as I haven’t hit the big stages as of yet.

What are your plans for the future?

My plans for the future are to try to be a better performer/entertainer & I would love to get on the big stages. I would also love to be able to get the opportunity to sing & perform on cruises.

Last Saturday Alex was part of a great line up at The Royal Oak in La Fuente. Hosted by Alex himself, there was also Dan Davy, Grace Coghlan, Nikki G, Josh Watts & Chloe Jones performing all in aid of The Blue Lagoon Food Bank.

You can find all of Alex’s upcoming gigs on his Facebook page Alex Tipping Entertainer.

If you are a performer on the Costa Blanca & would like people to know a little bit more about yourself, please get in touch with me & I’ll gladly have a chat with you. Also if you have any event coming up that you would like people to know about, you can also contact me through my email address which is juliemccracken@gmail.com.

As you know I also present a 1 hour specialist radio show on Fresh Radio between 10am -11am Monday to Friday and I’m always on the lookout for some new show suggestions so if you have any good ideas or if you’d like me to feature a favourite genre/decade/artist, I would gladly welcome your input. The same applies. Just email your ideas & send them to my email address above.

