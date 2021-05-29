



15th May 2021 was the date when Members of the Royal British Legion all over the world commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the setting up of the Charity. The Hondón Valley Branch was no exception.

At a recent Branch meeting (the first since September 2020) members recalled memorable events over the past 100 years including the “Honour the Covenant” Campaign and more recently, the addition of an Armed Forces question in the 2021 census. The Branch also looked forward – to the challenges in the years to come.

Planning of events and meetings is now underway with the opportunity of getting together with friends, some of whom members have not seen for some months.

We always welcome guests and visitors and further details about the Branch can be obtained from the secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community

Our photo shows Neil Pavitt, Branch Chairman (centre) with Secretary Chris Wyatt and Vice-Chairman Joe Logan,

Peggy Wyatt