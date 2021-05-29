



Despite the best efforts of the weather, over 100 members of the Torrevieja U3A braved the elements and attended the first ‘live’ meeting of 2021 on Friday 28th May at the Los Angeles Restaurant.

As a result of the rain it was necessary for the group to make rearrangements of the stalls, tables etc., at the last minute. Everything was set up indoors. However, everything seemed to run smoothly and an enjoyable morning was had by all.

Entertainment was provided by Mario Sandrie, a Belgian born singer who sang a wide variety of songs from Sinatra to Neil Diamond which was well received.

It was encouraging to see and hopefully next months meeting will be even better.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer