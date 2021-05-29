Dettori lands Haydock Group 3 Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes





Voice Of Calm and Fugitives Drift fromthehorsesmouth.info Cartmel double

She’sasupermack (10-1 e.w.) Cartmel place

Trevoli and Bawaady Beverley double

Banbridge and Grangeclare West Punchestown double

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode 5-1 co-favourite Kinross to victory in the Group 3 Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes over 7 furlongs at Haydock Park on Saturday.

“We didn’t know what to expect, as his first two runs this year were pretty bad,” said Dettori of Ralph Beckett trained four-year-old Kinross.

Kinross flopped at Meydan in January, when sixth of 11, and finishing sixth of seven at Meydan in February.

“He had good form as a two-year-old, but prior to the race we were a bit puzzled,” added Dettori, after gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win over Njord (11-1), with Glorious Journey (11-2) third.

Nicky Henderson clocked-up his first winner at Cartmel during 43 years as a trainer when saddling fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Fugitives Drift (6-5) under James Bowen in the 2m 1f Handicap Chase.

Emma Lavelle saddled Voice Of Calm (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info also to her first winner at Cartmel in the Unsworths Yard EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Ian Jardine trained She’sasupermack (10-1) tipped each-way finished third in the C3 Burlington Handicap Hurdle over 2m 6f at the Lakes District venue.

Banbridge (2-1) and Grangeclare West (2-11) were winning selections at Punchestown. Tip, Abbey Magic (1.20) was a non-runner.

Beilsa (10-3) tipped each-way ran second, when going down in a photo finish in the Class 3 Betway 6 furlongs Handicap at Haydock Park.

Trevolli (4-6) trained by Philip Kirby and Sir Michael Stoute trained Bawaady (15-8) were winning selections at Beverley.

Each-way selection Hester Prynne (13-2) finished fourth (2.00) with Skybet paying four places at the Yorkshire track.

Caption: Frankie Dettori rode Kinross to victory in G3 Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

