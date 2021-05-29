



Carp-R-Us took a break from their Spring Series to fish their Pairs Cup at the El Bosquet complex. Seven pairs took part plus two members who were not part of the main match.

Doug Hornblow, finally managing to get over to Spain from Wales for the first time in several months, and long serving member Geoff Tempest, who came along to say goodbye to everyone before he returned to the UK. The club would like to wish Geoff all the best for the future.

In the match, one half of the pair fished pegs 1a to 7, the other 17-24 and it was the anglers on 1a-7 who had by the best day with 17-24 fishing very poorly, particularly the lower numbers.

The overall match was won by Tom Marshall with 13.70kg from peg 4 with Terry Stroud second with 8.25kg from peg 6. Terry has only been fishing for a few months and this was only his second match.

Third was Ken Willcock with 7.38kg (peg 20) and fourth Willy Moons with 7.05kg (peg 1b). The results mean that Terry Stroud and Terry Screen are the Pairs Cup winners with Tom Marshall the Individual Cup winner.