By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe Union Deportivo A squad received a visit from the Mayor Antonio Puerto Garcia and Sports Councillor Toñi Garcia Morote ahead of a training session in the club’s quest for promotion to Preferente.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 leaders Aspe who are vying a play-off promotion spot were congratulated for their recent promotion bid to the Preferente Regional in what has been a COVID-19 affected season.

Aspe Union Deportivo A squad talk with Mayor Antonio Puerto Garcia and Sports Councillor Toñi Garcia Morote.

“We take advantage of these lines to thank the City Council of Aspe and more specifically the Department of Sports for their great work in a current complicated situation.

“The club wanted to say ‘thank you’, to both Antonio and Toñi, giving them team shirts with their names on,” said a spokesperson from the club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here