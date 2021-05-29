



By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe Union Deportivo A squad received a visit from the Mayor Antonio Puerto Garcia and Sports Councillor Toñi Garcia Morote ahead of a training session in the club’s quest for promotion to Preferente.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 leaders Aspe who are vying a play-off promotion spot were congratulated for their recent promotion bid to the Preferente Regional in what has been a COVID-19 affected season.

“We take advantage of these lines to thank the City Council of Aspe and more specifically the Department of Sports for their great work in a current complicated situation.

“The club wanted to say ‘thank you’, to both Antonio and Toñi, giving them team shirts with their names on,” said a spokesperson from the club.