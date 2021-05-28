



A total of 31 owners of plots of unbuilt private land have been sanctioned in San Fulgencio since the beginning of 2021 for failing to comply with the Municipal Ordinance which establishes an obligation to clean lots in the municipality, keeping them free of waste and residues and in conditions of safety, health and adequate public decoration at all times.

The Councilor for Works and local services, Francisco Molero, said that owners must ensure that their plots are “permanently free of weeds, residues and debris, which will ensure they are clear of infestation and will also help to maintain a clean and careful image of the streets of our municipality.”

Should this not be done, it will be the City Council who will finally carry it out through the procedure of forced and subsidiary execution order, with all the expenses incurred charged to the owner.

Local Police have inspected and upheld the complaints and reports made by residents at the Town Hall for these offences.

Although the majority of people sanctioned are fined between 400 and 800 euros, Molero has confirmed that the ordinance establishes fines “of up to 1,500 euros for those who do not maintain these lands in an adequate condition”, classifying them as serious offenses.

The Council has subsequently appealed to the owners of these plots, “both those located in the urban area and those located in the urbanisation, to fulfill their responsibility as owners and thus help with the well-being of all residents”.