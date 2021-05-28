



Community President, Ximo Puig, has announced that he will provide the funding to hire 1,000 attendants who will help to provide a “maximum security” on our beaches

He said that the Generalitat will renew the ‘ Estiu Segur ‘ with an investment of 4.5 million euros, in a program that will promote job creation among young people

These assistants will be employed to ensure compliance amongst the public with health regulations in prevention of COVID-19 , both on the beaches of the Valencian Community and in a number of other popular tourist locations during the summer months.

The president said that, the objective of the campaign is to “ensure maximum security on the beaches of the Valencian Community”, which will contribute to reinforcing the image of the Valencian Community as a safe place and holiday destination, and help to reactivate tourism in a summer season that is getting underway with a good epidemiological situation.

He added that the program will also promote job creation among young people, one of the most vulnerable groups in the workplace.

Those seeking employment must be over 18 and under 30 and unemployed, and their contracts will be formalized for a period of 3 months, between June 1 and September 30.

All appointments will be made through Labora, a government vocational training and employment agency.