



World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on Monday 31 May and in Pilar de la Horadada the council are already noting it’s arrival with the placement of large circular notices affixed at the entrance to the Ayuntamiento Building.

Marina Sáez Martínez, Councilor for Social Services, said that the purpose of the stickers is to raise awareness and distribute a message about the harmful effects and realities associated with tobacco consumption, under the slogan “And you, did you know that …?”

The council is spreading it’s campaign through the Community Prevention of Addictive Behaviours Unit – UPCCA – of Pilar de la Horadada.