TORO TO STRIKE AT HAYDOCK





By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Marquand is booked to ride Ralph Beckett trained Sir Maxi (4.05) in the C4 6f Betway Handicap and William Haggas trained Elvrika (4.40) in the C4 Betway 7f Casino Handicap at Haydock on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Master The Stars (1.15) trained by Ed Dunlop is tipped to land the C3 Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap over 1m 3f.

Sylvester de Sousa rides Bielsa (1.45) tipped each-way in the C3 Betway 6f Handicap.

Tarboosh (2.20) under top weight of 9st 7lbs is tipped each-way in the C1 Listed 5f Betway Achilles Stakes.

David Egan rides Cabaletta (2.55) trained by Roger Varian tipped to win the Group 3 C1 Betway Pinnacle Stakes over 1m 3f.

Toro Strike (3.30) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Paul Hanighan is selected each-way in the Group 3 Betway John Of Gaunt C1 Stakes over 7f.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Master The Stars. 1.45 Bielsa (ew). 2.20 Tarboosh (ew). 2.55 Cabaletta. 3.30 Toro Strike (ew). 4.05 Sir Maxi. 4.40 Elvrika.

BEVERLEY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Trevoli. 2.00 Hester Prynne (ew). 2.35 Global Spirit (ew). 3.10 Mercurial (ew). 3.45 Waarif (ew). 4.20 Zihaam (ew). 4.55 Bawwaady.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Tadreeb (ew). 2.40 Ejtilaab (ew). 3.15 Credible (ew). 3.50 Dream Weaver. 4.25 I’m A Gambler. 5.00 Beating All. 5.35 Snow Ocean (ew).

CATTERICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Winfola (ew). 2.30 Zim Baby. 3.05 Stallone (ew). 3.40 Hope Probe. 4.15 Niven (ew). 4.50 Perfect Balance. 5.25 Lexington Liberty. 5.55 Paddy Power (ew).

Captions: Tom Marquand rides Sir Maxi (4.05) and Elvrika (4.40) Haydock Park.

Philip Kirby saddles Winfola (1.55) and Niven (4.15) at Catterick.

