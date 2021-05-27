Bullseye for Bowen at Cartmel and Ffos Las





Hollie’s Spanish Star at Salisbury

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey James Bowen rides at Cartmel’s Bank Holiday meeting on Saturday afternoon, then heads to Ffos Las to ride at the evening meeting.

Bowen rides Gladiatorial (1.05) and Fugitives Drift (2.45) trained by Nicky Henderson in the C4 2m 1f Handicap Chase dropping in class, both tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info

Ian Jardine saddles She’sasupermack (4.30) at Cartmel, tipped each-way.

Bowen is booked to ride Pilgrims King (8.30) at Ffos Las, selected each-way.

Hollie Doyle rides Spanish Star (6.45) at Salisbury’s evening meeting tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info

CARTMEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Gladiatorial. 1.35 Voice Of Calm. 2.10 Path To Freedom. 2.45 Fugitives Drift. 3.20 Nefyn Point (ew). 3.55 Dell Arca. 4.30 She’sasupermack (ew).

SALISBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.40 Second Wind. 6.15 Colombe. 6.45 Spanish Star (ew). 7.15 Asjad. 7.45 Deep Sigh. 8.15 Single (ew). 8.45 Lindwall.

FFOS LAS fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Chasma. 6.00 Uno Mas (ew). 6.30 La Bateau. 7.00 Jemima P. 7.30 Clemento. 8.00 Aliandy (ew). 8.30 Pilgrims King (ew).

PUNCHESTOWN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Abbey Magic. 1.50 Le Musigny. 2.25 Bapaume. 3.00 Purdey’s Gift. 3.35 Banbridge. 4.10 Act Of God (ew). 4.45 Grangeclare West

