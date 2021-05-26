



Great Rugby Sevens at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium last weekend with Viator Barbarians coming out on top.

Their team, with 5 Fijian boys, was the best of the weekend, beating Viator in the final by 25-15.

5 teams competed on Saturday to qualify for Sunday Semi-finals and Finals. They were the ANDORRA National Team, Posnania, Poland 7s champs, Viator Barbarians A (with their 5 Fijian players), Viator B and Valencia RC

Both teams from Viator classified for Semifinals on Sunday

Viator B beat Andorra Selection by 26-0

The other semifinal Viator Barbarians beat Valencia RC by 35-5

In the final Viator Barbarians beat Viator 25-15

In the very best traditions, a giant Paella was prepared for all the players as part of the after match celebrations.

After 15 months without Rugby Sevens, it was great to see some action, bringing a renewed energy for next years Sevens.

The event was supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Villajoyosa, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca

IGNACIO DAVILA