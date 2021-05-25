



If you have any interest at all in the local news you will no doubt have seen the story relating the many dozens of irrigators and farmers who have gathered in Madrid to demonstrate against cuts in the Tajo-Segura transfer.

Farmers from Alicante, Almería and Murcia are demanding that the supply of water from the Tagus to the Spanish Levante is not be reduced.

Several dozen irrigators and farmers from Alicante, Almería and Murcia gathered this morning at the gates of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) in Madrid where they expect to be joined throughout the morning by a motorised column of protesters including the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

To rub salt into their wounds, Vice President Teresa Ribera, who promised to meet the protesters, is not in the Ministry, having chosen to go to Toledo for an event on the benefits of green hydrogen.

The gathering in front of the Ministry was also joined by politicians from the PP with Teodoro García-Egea at the head together with the deputy of Vox, Ortega Smith.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has agreed with the irrigators and demands that a solution must be found for farmers because “water must be guaranteed for the vegetable garden of Europe”.