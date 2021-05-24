



On the 19th of May, AVOCA published the list of “personal representatives of the Mayor” (known as “pedáneos” in Spanish) for Orihuela Costa.

Numerous enquiries received on social media and within the association prompted them to draw up the table we publish, detailing the urbanisations covered by each of the Mayor’s representatives, as well as their contact details (telephone, email and link to their Facebook page).

Unfortunately the public do not have permission to initiate posts of the FB pages, only to respond to existing entries. Neither is it clear which of the representatives speak or read English, German or any other language.

Please note that this information has been taken from existing information published on social networks. If you need any further clarification, you should raise it directly with one of the ward councillors. The official list of the Mayor’s representatives and their assigned areas are set out in the Mayor’s Resolution published on the 8th of June 2020.

AVOCA advise the residents of Orihuela Costa to contact their ward councillor if they have any problems in their urbanisation. They recommend that all contact be done by email, as this will ensure everything is recorded.

Examples of deficiencies to be reported to the ward councillor:

Street cleaning, emptying of litter bins and other issues related to street cleaning.

Refuse collection, containers, garden and bulky waste.

Pruning trees and clearing roads of weeds.

Faults in street lighting, electrical installations, drinking water and sewage systems, sewage treatment plants and pumping stations.

Cuts in domestic electricity and water supplies.

Beach cleaning

Transport

Public safety

Issues relating to municipal roads and public spaces, parks, gardens and children’s areas.

Issues in sport and school facilities.

Traffic signs and road markings.

And any other type of issue that is under the jurisdiction of the Town Hall.

Information courtesy of: https://www.facebook.com/avocaorihuelacosta