



By Andrew Atkinson

A woman who had been robbed in San Luis was almost ran over as the thieves made their get away.

Speaking after the shocking incident, the victim’s son Jamie Bonner said: “My mother was mugged in San Luis on Calle Jaca. She knew what was happening – and tried to get away – the scumbags tried to run her over.

“Two people were involved, a female with dark shoulder length hair in her twenties and a male in the car.

“Unfortunately there is no description of the male. The car was a very dark blue or black saloon. Unfortunately the make of the car is unknown.”

A similar incident has occurred in La Fuente. Following the latest incident a person has come forward, stating the description of the woman is alleged to be the same one who mugged her husband in January, which was reported to the police.