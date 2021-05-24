



Monte defeat CD Cox in 9-goal thriller

By Andrew Atkinson

Callosa Deportivo CF ‘B’ and Racing San Miguel went head-to-head in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation play-offs at the El Palmeral Municipal Campo Barrio San Jòse (Frasquitina).

Racing keeper Pablo Martinez Galvez saved a penalty on 40 minutes in a goalless draw taking a vital point to maintain 1st Regional status.

Racing San Miguel’s solid defence kept Callosa Deportiva at bay, with the visitors Paco López firing against the woodwork.

“A draw is positive in our aspirations to remain in the 1st Regional. We look to continue to do well in the remaining play-off games,” said Racing coach Dani Pèrez Williscroft.

CD Montesinos defeated CD Cox in a thrilling nine-goal encounter, with Monte running out 5-4 winner’s in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 promotion play-offs at The Municipal stadium.