



Check the days and time periods in which power cuts will occur by municipalities

The power cuts from Monday 24 to Friday 28 May 2021 affect a multitude of municipalities in the province of Alicante . If the work to establish electricity service in the affected areas ends before the expected duration, the supply will be available again immediately and without prior notice.

By clicking on this link, you can check the towns, urbs and streets and the exact times in which the power outages scheduled by Iberdrola will occur for both maintenance work and to undertake network improvements.

Monday, May 24, 2021

Alcoy, Algorfa, Alicante, Dénia, Elda, Mutxamel, Ondara, Orito, Pedreguer, Pego, Sax, Torre de la Horadada and Villajoyosa.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Alcalá de la Jovada, Alicante, Benidorm, Benissa, Cañada del Fenollar, Dénia, Fontcalent and Sax.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Alicante, Benidorm, Busot, Casicas, Catral, Dénia, L’Albir, Los Dolores, Callosa de Segura, Orihuela Costa, Rincón de los Pablos and San Isidro.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Alicante, Altea, Bolulla, Callosa d’en Sarrià, El Campello, Sax, Torrevieja and Villajoyosa.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Alicante, Benidorm, Hurchillo, Orihuela Costa, Torre de la Horadada and Villajoyosa.