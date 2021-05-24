



Despite the fans not attending the event for the first time in the history of the race, the Cheltenham Festival was a huge success in March. Rachael Blackmore set the record as the first female to conclude the four-day festival as a leading jockey after claiming six wins. The Irish rider was the first female jockey to claim victory in the Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle, recording a six and half-length ahead of Sharjah.

After setting her first victory on Tuesday, the talented jockey added her second festival win on Wednesday with Bob Olinger during the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. During the final race for the day, Blackmore rode 2/1 Sir Gerhard, winning the Champion Bumper. The record-breaking jockey guided Allalo to first place on Thursday during the Ryanair Chase. She then rode Telmesomethinggirl to record one of the most incredible results of the day in the Cheltenham festival.

On Friday, Rachael Blackmore racked her sixth victory in Cheltenham, riding Quilixios to triumphantly win in the Triumph Hurdle. Reflecting on her performance that week, Blackmore was delighted to be the leading jockey, and she thanked trainer Henry de Bromhead for making her part of the team and helping her get on the horses.

Rachel has proven to be a strong female jockey, and fans are eagerly waiting for the Cheltenham 2022 festival to see how she performs. The Cheltenham Festival is terrific in terms of great betting promotions. From money-back deals to extra places, cash-back offers to enhanced odds.

Without a doubt, one of the horses in the Cheltenham festival was to guide Honeysuckle to win during the opening day during the Championship Hurdle. The horse was ranking as the 11/10 pre-race favorite and was widely tipped to win. However, she didn’t let her stable or backers down.

While the 31-year-old jockey put her name in history books with her performance, she stood one-and-a-quarter lengths short of becoming the first female jockey to claim the Cheltenham Gold Cup. AP McCoy held off Rachael Blackmore, with his 9/1 Minella Indo winning the Steeple Chase ahead of her A Plus Tard ranking at 3/1. This was the first time a female rider managed to finish among the top three in this historic race.

Rachael Blackmore defied all odds the following month, riding the 15/1 Minella Twin to win the Grand National. That made Blackmore the first female jockey to record a victory in this historic event. Speaking about her triumph, Rachel said it had been such a whirlpool since that happened, although she’s still looking forward to winning the Aintree Grand National.

The Irish jockey is looking forward to setting more landmark results in 2021. Fans are expecting to see her win more races this year and become a role model for children who want to follow in her footsteps.