



As a protest against the lack of attention to their parks and gardens from the municipality, the residents of Las Riojas have taken matters into their own hands and begun to decorate an old broken-down fountain with flowers and plants.

Meanwhile in San Fulgencio the Regional Secretary for the European Union and External Relations, Joan Calabuig, met with members of the Town Hall, and listened to a presentation about the concerns for future British residents following Brexit.

Some good news at last for the tourism sector as the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced that UK travellers arriving in Spain will no longer need to present proof of a negative PCR test if they have been vaccinated.

Photo by OHT Vega Baja