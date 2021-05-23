Magical Effect for Ruth Carr





It’s magic as Ruth Carr trained Magical Effect (28-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info placed at York

By Andrew Atkinson

Ruth Carr trained nine-year-old Magical Effect (28-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the 15 runners Gentlemen Amateur Jockeys Handicap over 7f at York on Saturday.

Pretty Rebel (12-1) tipped each-way ran third in the 22 runners Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs at The Curragh under D. E. Sheehy.

Selection, Cadamosto (2.15) trained by Aidan O’Brien was a non-runner in the Group 3 GAIN Marble Hill Stakes.

Jim Bolger trained Mac Swiney, under jockey Rory Cleary, landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas at The Curragh, ahead of stablemate Poetic Flare.

Mac Swiney’s win was Cleary’s first Classic winner and first winner at Group One level.

“It’s hard to describe. Unbelievable really. He’s such a special horse – it’s such a special race to ride in,” said Cleary.

“He jumped and travelled so easy – I wish all my rides were as easy to ride in as he was. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, I can’t believe it,” said Cleary.

“Jim is unbelievable – his loyalty is second to none – he’s such a special man to leave me in charge of riding a horse like that. A true legend and a gentleman,” added Cleary.

Caption: Ruth Carr saddled Magical Effect to a place at York. Photo: Twitter.

