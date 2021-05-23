



CD THADER – 3 CD MURADA – 7

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Goals are normally of a premium in Spanish football, but on a soaking wet Sunday morning inside Moi Gomez stadium, there was a deluge of them. Just before Xmas last year, Thader pulled off a magnificent victory over top of the table Murada, but a double was never really on the cards.

Once again, conceding early goals was to be the hosts undoing, and along with missed opportunities plus dodgy decisions, a goals feast was always the likely outcome. What was pleasing to see, was a much improved work rate from last weeks dismal showing.

No sooner had I found a dry spot under the canteen canopy, I was busily jotting down details of Murada’s opening goal. A well worked move, culminated in Leguis squaring the ball for Jawed to shoot into an empty net.

Quino came close to equalising on 9 mins, but his header from Alberto’s cross was just off target. Only a brave dive by keeper Nacho at the feet of Quino, denied a certain goal for Thader’s striker. There seemed no danger on 16 mins when Dani picked up a loose ball on the edge of Thader’s box, but Sergio was slow to deal with the clinical strike, resulting in a 2nd goal for the visitors.

In bizarre fashion, Thader pulled a goal back some 4 mins later. A back pass to the keeper was apprehended by Quino, who then bravely bundled the ball home. Thader’s defence went to sleep on 24 mins, allowing Jawed to shoot into the side netting, then poor defending saw Pedro shoot just over 5 mins later.

An accurate free kick from edge of the box by Thader captain Lloyd on 39 mins was pushed aside for a corner, then it was Dani Lucas turn to bring out a good save from the keeper on 42 mins. On the stroke of half time, Jony converted Murada’s 3rd goal against the run of play.

Unbelievably, Thader conceded goal number 4 within 2 mins of the restart, when Jawed grabbed himself a brace. Less than a minute later, Lloyd rose high to firmly head into the back of the net to reduce the deficit. Not for the first time, Thader were victims of highly debatable offside goal, when on 55 mins, a Lewis strike was allowed to stand, despite furious appeals.

When Jawed got his hat trick on 65 mins, a score line of 2-6 was far from an accurate reflection on how the match had been going. Quino thought he’d scored on 74 mins, but an offside flag cut short his celebrations. Sub Calderon was only on the pitch for 3 mins, but Thader’s utility player got a final touch on Quino’s strike on 78 mins, for his sides 3rd goal.

Sergio did well to palm away a goal bound effort in the dying minutes, but Lewis was on hand to score his sides 7th goal.

Onwards and upwards as they say, and so Thader go in search of a double over at near neighbours Redovan next Sunday morning.