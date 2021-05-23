



By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Fellowes saddled Eve Lodge to victory under jockey Jamie Spencer at Lingfield Park on Saturday night to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 72,417 nine-horse accumulator.

Molls Memory (4-1), Aricebo (85-40), Raadobarg (11-2), Spanish Kiss (13-2), Hukum (5-6), Global Storm (4-1), Danzart (2-1), Hooper (6-5) and Eve Lodge (4-7) returned the 72,417 accumulator. 36 seven-folds (36 bets) paid £275,829.

Caption: Charlie Fellowes saddled Eve Lodge at Lingfield in fromthehorsesmouth.info 72,417 accumulator.

The post Fellowes saddles Eve Lodge at Lingfield in fromthehorsesmouth.info 72,417 accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.