



We are pleased to announce the three winners of our Photographic Competition, “ Surviving Lockdown”. ( May 2021)

There was a total of 31 photos submitted and our 3 judges, Antonio Gallut of Academia Galway, Laura Serrano of Mar Menor photographic association, and Paul Shard member of Adapt, had a difficult job deciding the winners.

The quality of the photographs was very good, and the judges brief was to select photos that reflected the subject of the competition.

All three winners, depict an aspect of life during the “ lockdown” due to the virus.

Paul commented on the winning photograph “ A real sense of lockdown and isolation“. About 2nd and 3rd position, Antonio added the 2nd photograph depicting a flower full of life and colour in an iron cage expressed the idea of confinement, and the 3rd one of the “ thinking path” is good because it shows the path which many in San Pedro went along at the end of lockdown.

All 31 photos submitted are on display on our ADAPT website. Take a look, see if you can see why the judges made the decisions.

First Prize was one month of Spanish or English tuition online donated by Academia Galway, 2nd prize Stationary voucher worth 30 euros donated by Mail Pinatar and 3rd prize Bilingual book “Sid’s adventures in Spain”, donated by Jane Cronin.

We aren’t able to give a definite date for our first ADAPT meeting since the lockdown, but we will advertise on the Website. So keep checking, it shouldn’t be long now. Remember we normally meet on a Saturday morning, once a month. New members welcome. You are welcome to participate in Adapt activities on two occasions without being obliged to become members of Adapt.

The main image is of the competition winner. “ A real sense of lockdown and isolation“.

Sue Airey.