



San Fulgencio Townhall encourages the promotion of the use of renewable energies and it is committed to the integration of sustainability principles and values into its policies. We would like to promote the use of solar power and as such would like to showcase one of our Communities who have their own solar energy project and are producing clean energy.

The Community of Calle Marina 66A installed 16 solar panels, which provide power to run 28 streetlights, the pool and sprinkler system all serving its 160 houses. The system also comprises a control board and three rechargeable lithium batteries. Likewise, the monthly electricity bill has been reduced more than 87%.

Solar energy is sustainable, renewable, and plentiful. Solar power systems derive clean, pure energy from the sun, which is plentiful here in Spain. Financial returns and lower monthly utility bills are major incentives for going solar. But there is also the environmental impact. Each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of solar that is generated will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions like CO2, as well as other dangerous pollutants such as sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter and reduces our collective dependence on fossil fuel.

The Government team and especially the Department for the Environment wish to show their thanks to the whole of Calle Marina 66A for their commitment to such an important environmental project.