



Having taken advice from the Meteorological Office (MeteOrihuela) the RBL Bowls Tournament scheduled to take place at the Emerald Isle Bowls Club on Sunday 24 May has been postponed.

Apologies to everyone involved but the forecast looks to be heavy rain all day.

The Tournament will now be held on Sunday 5 September.

If you were planning to go to the open-air concert at Playa Flamenca this Sunday evening please take note that has also been postponed and will now be held next Sunday 30 May at the same time.