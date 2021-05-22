



Blackpool top fan David’s ‘Seaside shuffle’ as Tangerines reach League 1 play-off Final at Wembley

By Andrew Atkinson

One of Blackpool FC top fans Octogenarian David Pritty is doing a ‘Seaside shuffle’ after The Tangerines reached the League One play-off Final at Wembley on May 30.

A former Boy Soldier in 1955, David who became a Sgt Major in the Grenadier Guards, cheered on Blackpool over the two-legged semi-finals 6-3 aggregate win against Oxford.

“Fantastic performances by the team to reach the Final – hopefully we can win at Wembley and return to the Championship,” David, who has a property in La Zenia, told The Leader.

Married to Doris, David had to cancel a planned birthday celebration in Pilar de la Horadada in May 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He celebrates his 83rd birthday on May 24.

Captions: Blackpool FC top fan David Pritty ahead of May 30 League One play-off Final at Wembley.