Wembley to score in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

By Andrew Atkinson
Jim Bolger trained 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare goes to post in the Group One 1m Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday ridden by Kevin Manning on the back of running in the French Poule d’Essai des Poulains on May 18.
Stablemate, Mac Swiney, winner of the 2020 Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes, also lines up under jockey Rory Cleary.
Ballydoyle maestro trainer Aidan O’Brien, who seeks a 12th 2,000 Guineas winner, saddles Battleground, Van Gogh and Wembley, the latter tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.
Lucky Vega, trained by Jessica Harrington, 5-2 favourite, Charlie Appleby trained La Barrosa 7-1 ridden by William Buick and Hugo Palmer trained 25-1 shot The Rosstafarian also go to post.
TATTERSALLS GROUP ONE 1MILE IRISH 2,000 GUINEAS RUNNERS AND JOCKEYS:
Agrimony Gary Carroll
Battleground Wayne Lordan
Emporio Gavin Ryan
La Barrosa William Buick
Lucky Vega Shane Foley
Mac Swiney Rory Cleary
Monaasib Chris Hayes
Poetic Flare Kevin Manning
Rebel Step Ben Coen
The Rosstafarian Colin Keane
Van Gogh Seamie Heffernan
Wembley Ryan Moore
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas betting: 5-2 Lucky Vega, 5-1 Wembley, Poetic Flare; 7-1 La Barossa, 8-1 Battleground, 9-1 Mac Swiney, Van Gogh; 12-1 Monaassib, 25-1 The Rosstafarian, 40-1 Rebel Step, 50-1 Agrimony, Emporio.
CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Barud (ew). 2.15 Cadamosto. 2.45 Glen Shiel. 3.20 Wembley. 3.55 Champers Elysees. 4.25 Holly Golightly (ew). 5.00 Pretty Rebel (ew). 5.30 Montego Bay.
GOODWOOD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Maidens Green (ew). 1.40 Prince Alex. 2.10 Al Zaraqaan. 2.50 Tawleed (ew). 3.25 Hukum. 4.00 Miss Mulligan. 4.35 Chiasma.
HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Side Shot. 1.55 Molls Memory (ew). 2.25 Postileo. 3.00 Raadobarg. 3.35 Method (ew). 4.10 Jabbarockie (ew). 4.45 Cloudy Dawn.
