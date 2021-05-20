Wembley to score in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas





By Andrew Atkinson

Jim Bolger trained 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare goes to post in the Group One 1m Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday ridden by Kevin Manning on the back of running in the French Poule d’Essai des Poulains on May 18.

Stablemate, Mac Swiney, winner of the 2020 Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes, also lines up under jockey Rory Cleary.

Ballydoyle maestro trainer Aidan O’Brien, who seeks a 12th 2,000 Guineas winner, saddles Battleground, Van Gogh and Wembley, the latter tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Lucky Vega, trained by Jessica Harrington, 5-2 favourite, Charlie Appleby trained La Barrosa 7-1 ridden by William Buick and Hugo Palmer trained 25-1 shot The Rosstafarian also go to post.

TATTERSALLS GROUP ONE 1MILE IRISH 2,000 GUINEAS RUNNERS AND JOCKEYS:

Agrimony Gary Carroll

Battleground Wayne Lordan

Emporio Gavin Ryan

La Barrosa William Buick

Lucky Vega Shane Foley

Mac Swiney Rory Cleary

Monaasib Chris Hayes

Poetic Flare Kevin Manning

Rebel Step Ben Coen

The Rosstafarian Colin Keane

Van Gogh Seamie Heffernan

Wembley Ryan Moore

Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas betting: 5-2 Lucky Vega, 5-1 Wembley, Poetic Flare; 7-1 La Barossa, 8-1 Battleground, 9-1 Mac Swiney, Van Gogh; 12-1 Monaassib, 25-1 The Rosstafarian, 40-1 Rebel Step, 50-1 Agrimony, Emporio.

CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Barud (ew). 2.15 Cadamosto. 2.45 Glen Shiel. 3.20 Wembley. 3.55 Champers Elysees. 4.25 Holly Golightly (ew). 5.00 Pretty Rebel (ew). 5.30 Montego Bay.

GOODWOOD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Maidens Green (ew). 1.40 Prince Alex. 2.10 Al Zaraqaan. 2.50 Tawleed (ew). 3.25 Hukum. 4.00 Miss Mulligan. 4.35 Chiasma.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Side Shot. 1.55 Molls Memory (ew). 2.25 Postileo. 3.00 Raadobarg. 3.35 Method (ew). 4.10 Jabbarockie (ew). 4.45 Cloudy Dawn.

