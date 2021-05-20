Torrevieja and local news update





The councillor for culture in Torrevieja, Antonio Quesada, and the manager of the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta”, Miguel Fernández, have presented two important events that will be held this coming summer at the Eras de la Sal. On Sunday, August 8, the Spanish singer Antonio Orozco will perform at 10:00 p.m., presenting his new work Aviónica.

Tickets, which will have a price of 25 to 32 euro, will go on sale tomorrow. Also, on Thursday, August 12, at 9:00 p.m., the children’s group Pica-Pica will perform. Tickets, at a single price of 12 euro, also go out at the sale tomorrow, Thursday.

The knee unit of the Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology Service of the Torrevieja University Hospital has performed a total of 531 total knee replacement surgeries in the last five years.

Doctors Hugo Marquina and Antonio Sánchez are part of this unit and in this period, they have applied and improved a “Fast-Track” protocol for total knee replacement that optimizes and integrates patient care, obtaining an improvement in the quality of the procedure and its recovery and the therapeutic results.

The Tourism Department of Torrevieja council has launched a promotional campaign which runs until the end of June, which will be distributed in various media: local and regional television, digital media and especially on Social Networks, with special emphasis on national outbound destinations that show greater loyalty, such as the autonomous communities of Madrid, the Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla-León.

The campaign has various 30-second spots appealing to the senses and emotions that the tourist resources of Torrevieja can awaken, showing them in an innovative and current way in colours: with impressive images of the pink lagoon in Las Salinas, a sunrise surfing in the coves, the green of the Natural Park to enjoy with the family and the blue of the sea.

The natural pools of the Juan Aparicio de Torrevieja promenade in Torrevieja will host the 8th SUP Open “Costa Invest” competition on Sunday, May 23, between 9:00 and 14:00.

Two seventeenth-century canvases from the Cathedral of Orihuela have been restored. The canvases The Immaculate Conception and Portrait of Bishop Esteve, both from the 17th century, will be presented tomorrow Thursday in the Orihuela Episcopal Cloister.

i-DE, Iberdrola’s electricity distribution company, and Rojales council have agreed to bury the section of overhead power line that runs over the urbanisation and Ciudad Quesada golf course. The company will invest more than 1.3 million euro in the project, which will consist of the elimination of a 3.8-kilometre section of the 66-kilovolt (kV) overhead line and the elimination of the 18 supports, as well as the construction of a new underground line of more than 5.7 kilometres that will run through an area agreed with the council. The work will begin during the last quarter of the year, and will last approximately six months.

The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche is positioned as the leader of the Valencian Community in the creation of spin offs or technology-based companies arising on campus, according to the eighth edition of the Knowledge and Development Foundation (CyD) ranking.

The UMH is the only one to position itself with the high-performance index in this area, among the Valencian public universities. The CyD Ranking analyses the results of 27 fields of knowledge and 2,998 degrees for 77 universities.

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, attended the inauguration of the International Tourism Fair -FITUR 2021- in Madrid today, to present the different proposals with which the Costa Blanca Board of Trustees promotes the sector.

The Provincial Tourist Board sets itself to recover the national tourism, to rediscover the most emblematic corners and landscapes of the Alicante municipalities, as well as its gastronomy, its culture, or its sports. The strategy is to attract, in the short term, national tourists, although without ceasing to focus on attracting international travellers, through safe anticovid corridors.

The Regional Government is set to ask the courts to allow the curfew times to change in the next stage of relaxation of the rules, starting at 01:00, to allow bars to close at 00:30.