Roger Believes In Love in York  William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies Group 3 Stakes





By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian saddles Believe In Love (2.40) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies Group Three Stakes over 1m 5f at York on Saturday ridden by Ray Dawson.

Daniel Muscutt is booked to ride Spanish Kiss (3.15) trained by William Knight tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Class 4, 1m 4f Handicap.

At Newmarket Charlie Appleby trained Sovereign Prince (1.25) makes a debut appearance in the Class 4 six furlongs Novice Stakes under James Doyle.

Aricebo (2.00) is out to defy top weight of 10st ridden by Frankie Dettori in the WSG Sports Signage Handicap over 6 furlongs tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Law Of One (2.35) is tipped to land the Dawn Saunders Birthday Celebration Handicap over 1m 4f tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Sovereign Prince. 2.00 Aricebo. 2.35 Law Of One. 3.05 Sunset (ew). 3.40 Global Storm. 4.15 Valparaiso. 4.50 Lunar Jet (ew).

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Escobar. 2.40 Believe In Love. 3.15 Spanish Kiss (ew). 3.50 Copper Knight (ew). 4.20 Shaladar. 4.55 Sunset Bay (ew). 5.25 Magical Effect (ew).

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.20 I’m Digby. 5.55 Starfighter (ew). 6.25 Danzart (ew). 6.55 Eve Lodge. 7.25 Last Date (ew). 7.55 El Picardo (ew). 8.25 Zumaaty (ew).

STRATFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.40 Trailboss. 6.10 Go Steady. 6.40 Hooper. 7.10 Duke Of Navan. 7.40 San Augustin. 8.10 Flying Verse (ew). 8.40 Salcombe.

