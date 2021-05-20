



The International Tourism Fair, FITUR 2021, aimed at reactivating the Spain Tourism Sector, was held during the last week in Madrid.

As always, the Costa Blanca attended in numbers with contingents representing most municipalities from across the region, all vying for holidaymakers as they announced their offers and security measures for their various destinations.

The Fair which brought together more than 5000 participants from five continents, was opened by the King and Queen of Spain last Wednesday.

The first day of the event was attended by the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, who, together with the Councilor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, presented the new images of the Palm Grove to all attendees.

Orihuela can now boast the second largest palm grove in Europe “traditionally it has brought Orihuela a lot of wealth and now we have a magnificent setting, with a recently opened Visitor’s centre” commented the mayor.

On Thursday the councillor for tourism, Mariola Rocamora, promoted the International Flower Fair of Shanghai, highlighting it’s determined commitment, especially, of the Tourism and Agriculture sectors, which will represent Spain in this important world event.

As well as highlighting the attractions of Orihuela, everything from sun and beach, through to mountains, the environment, culture and heritage, the councillor also drew attention to AVE Madrid-Orihuela high-speed train that opens an even greater range of promotional opportunities.