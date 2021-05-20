



These are some members of La Rosaleda Petanca Club who donated a large tent for the dog area at the Albergue Animal Shelter

Thanks to their generosity this now offers protection for the dogs from the sun.

They raised the money by holding a number of different events, such as Zumba, coffee mornings and so forth.

If you care to know more about the shelter and animals or indeed like to help in any way come visit the Shelter which is based round the corner from the Fire Station (Avenida Los Nénufares).