Arts and Crafts Fair in Meliã Villaitana





Hotel Meliã Villaitana in Benidorm has added an authentic arts and crafts fair to their programme of cultural activities for the public in general: every Saturday afternoon a group of artisans will set up their stalls in the central square which is built like a tipical Mediterranean village, to show and sell their work to guests and visitors from outside the resort.

Meliã Villaitana has asked the craft association Amata to organise the event, so that you can be sure that everything in the fair is hand made by the participants. To start with, there will be a dozen or so stalls, each one offering something different, which could be pottery or oil paintings, silver jewelry, embossed leather books and bags, carved wood or beautiful glass animals and jewelry, paper maché or bronze sculptures, hand made soft toys, and lots more.

Meliã Villaitana is situated in the Avenida Alcalde Eduardo Zaplana, which is near Terra Mítica. It counts with 4 and 5 star hotels, two golf courses, a spa, bars, restaurants, swimming pools and sports accomodation. You can visit the fair every Saturday afternoon in May and June from 6 pm till midnight (but don’t forget the curfew!) and there is plenty of free parking space near the fair.

For more information about the fair you can phone Amata (they speak English!) on 639 979 678