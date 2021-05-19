



The rules of blackjack are straightforward. It is a game of card played against the casino through an employee known as the dealer. At the start of a game, you place a bet to win 3:2 or 6:5.

In the first round, you receive two cards facing up. The dealer also gets two cards, but only one of them faces up. Depending on your cards and the dealer’s up card, you can hit for another card or stand hoping to win.

Winning is simple. Produce cards whose sum is close to or equal to 21. Crucially, you need a better hand than the dealer. If your hand goes past 21, you bust, a loss for you. Although there are many blackjack variants, they have the same objective—to produce a hand of 21.

That said, one of the best ways to increase Blackjack profits is through bonuses. So, how do you find the best Blackjack bonuses? What should you look for?

The Bonus Amount

Let’s cut the chase. Everyone in need of a blackjack bonus looks at the amount before looking at anything else. And that’s alright. We all want a generous amount for a bonus. Many casinos welcome you with a deposit-based welcome package.

Firstly, they match your deposit amount 100% up to €100, €200 or €1000. All you need is to deposit the minimum amount using an allowed payment method, from Bitcoin and e-wallets to credit cards and wire transfer. Next, they give you a 50% bonus on your second, third and fourth deposits. In other words, the bonus amounts decrease over time.

So, choose the biggest bonus available every time there’s an offer. However, there’s a caveat. Only claim a bonus after you consider other factors like wagering requirements, validity, and withdrawal limits.

We’ll discuss the factors mentioned above shortly. But if you want a bountiful blackjack bonus with great terms but have little time to check all the important facts, go to bestcasinobonuses.co.uk. They’ve done the hard work for you. All you need is to choose one of the casinos listed on the site and claim a bonus.

Wagering Requirements

After you spot a generous blackjack bonus, next is to discover the wagering requirements. For the uninitiated, most bonuses aren’t free money. They usually come with a rule called wager terms.

To expound more, wagering requirements dictate that you must spend 5x, 20x, 30x or 40x your bonus amount at the casino before you can withdraw your bonus winnings. Due to this rule, you want a bonus with a small number of wagering requirements.

In rare occasions, you can find a bonus with zero wagering requirements. With this sort of bonus, you can cashout your winnings instantly. No wager bonuses are hard to find, though. So, focus more on finding bonuses with a small number of wagering requirements.

Validity Period

How long will your bonus stay active? At many casinos, the validity period lasts anywhere between one and 30 days. Obviously, choose a bonus that gives you enough time to spend it. In other words, avoid one-day bonuses unless you’re certain you can spend the money overnight.

Validity period is particularly important when you want your bonus to last a while, say a week or two. During this time, you’ll have enough time to experiment with different blackjack strategies and try new variants of the game.

With that in mind, many casinos require that you use your cash deposit before you touch their bonus. If you’re new to blackjack, then you don’t want to test new strategies using your cash balance.

You can use free to play apps to try out new systems. Or you can play blackjack using your tried and tested strategies and only introduce new systems after the casino allows you to spend bonus money.

Qualified Games

Casino bonuses are strict regarding the games you can play. At many websites, there’s a welcome bonus through which you can play lots of games. The bonus money isn’t strictly associated with blackjack. You can also use it to play slots, roulette, poker and baccarat.

Sometimes, though, you can find a bonus that specific the games you need to play. For example, you can’t play slots using a live casino bonus. You can’t use it to play RNG blackjack games either. It’s firmly set for playing live dealer games.

Against that backdrop, ensure your bonus works on blackjack. There’s no point of depositing €100 or €500 to claim a bonus for slots players only. Choose a bonus that says you can use it to play all available blackjack games, including live blackjack.

Withdrawal Limit

This is another important albeit overlooked condition to consider in a bonus. Think about it. How much would you want to win and withdraw from a bonus? €100, €1000, €10,000—many casinos have a €100 to €10,000 limit.

If you think you can turn your €200 bonus into a €10,000 windfall, ensure the casino allows such a withdrawal limit. Of course, keep wagering requirements in mind. Your €10,000 win only makes sense if it comes with manageable wagering terms.

If you can withdraw up to €10,000 but you must spend €20,000 to fulfil wager terms, then it could become difficult to cashout your wins. Still on withdrawals, ensure you can cashout your winnings in full and not through partial withdrawals.

Loyalty Bonuses

Finding a welcome bonus is fairly easy. All you need is to create an account and complete a quick deposit of €10 or €20. Then you can claim a 100% match bonus. Finding a loyalty bonus takes a lot more than that, though.

You need to deposit and play blackjack regularly. At some casinos, you also need to win often to attract the house’s attention. Nevertheless, choose a casino with loyalty bonuses. You can’t survive on the welcome offer forever.

After all, you’ll probably finish up your first deposit bonus within a week. After that, it’s the loyalty points, reload bonuses and cashback money that will keep you going. As always, look at each bonus terms and conditions. If they look good, claim the offer. If you can’t fulfill the terms, skip the bonus.