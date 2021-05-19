UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 19 May, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Wednesday 19 May 2021 01 04 27 48 57 59 05

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2651

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 1 £1,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 20 £35,000 Match 4 £140 1,886 £264,040 Match 3 £30 44,584 £1,337,520 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 456,912 £913,824

£2,000,000