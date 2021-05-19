



After last year cancellation, the International Rugby Sevens will be back in Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium next weekend

Saturday 22nd May, 4 to 7 pm and Sunday 23rd May from 12.30 to 14.30. Free entrance. Mask mandatory

ANDORRA NATIONAL TEAM

POSNANIA, Poland 7s champs

VIATOR BARBARIANS A

VIATOR BARBARIANS B (5 fijian players playing in Spain)

On Saturday 6 rugby sevens games will be played

On Sunday, semifinals 1st vs 4th and 2nd vs 3rd. Winners go to the main final. Losers will go to Plate final

This event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Villajoyosa, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca

Anyone wishing to come along will find Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium is situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66.

If you need more information please contact Ignacio Davila 608 068 208,

e mail: ignacio.davila@ctaa.net or facebook at @benidormsevens