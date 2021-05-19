Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 19 May, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 19 May 2021
Irish Lotto Results
03
05
06
27
29
39
36
Plus 1 Lotto Results
07
09
16
25
39
45
03
Plus 2 Lotto Results
05
13
17
26
30
32
45
Jackpot (€): €5,961,533
Lotto Plus Raffle: 8689
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 22 May 2021
€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 5,961,5330Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 106,9311€ 106,931
Match 5€ 1,29821€ 27,258
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 15644€ 6,864
Match 4€ 421,061€ 44,562
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 241,220€ 29,280
Match 3€ 718,038€ 126,266
Match 2 plus Bonus*€310,798€ 32,394

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50013€ 6,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5036€ 1,800
Match 4€ 20779€ 15,580
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,296€ 12,960
Match 3€ 313,444€ 40,332
Match 2 plus Bonus*€212,894€ 25,788

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25022€ 5,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2534€ 850
Match 4€ 10929€ 9,290
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5851€ 4,255
Match 3€ 315,074€ 45,222
Match 2 plus Bonus*€28,428€ 16,856

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

