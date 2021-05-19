Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 19 May, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 19 May 2021

Irish Lotto Results

03 05 06 27 29 39 36

Plus 1 Lotto Results

07 09 16 25 39 45 03

Plus 2 Lotto Results

05 13 17 26 30 32 45

Jackpot (€): €5,961,533

Lotto Plus Raffle: 8689

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 22 May 2021

€6,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 5,961,533 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 106,931 1 € 106,931 Match 5 € 1,298 21 € 27,258 Match 4 plus Bonus € 156 44 € 6,864 Match 4 € 42 1,061 € 44,562 Match 3 plus Bonus € 24 1,220 € 29,280 Match 3 € 7 18,038 € 126,266 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 10,798 € 32,394

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 13 € 6,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 36 € 1,800 Match 4 € 20 779 € 15,580 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,296 € 12,960 Match 3 € 3 13,444 € 40,332 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 12,894 € 25,788

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 22 € 5,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 34 € 850 Match 4 € 10 929 € 9,290 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 851 € 4,255 Match 3 € 3 15,074 € 45,222 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 8,428 € 16,856

How to play the Irish Lotto