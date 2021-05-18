



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the councillor for works and services, Sandra Sánchez, have visited the resurfacing works on various streets and avenues of the municipality, which began on April 5, and are currently in their last phase of completion.

The total resurfacing action in this plan amounts to almost 50,000 square metres and its execution cost is 327,398 euro. The councillors have verified in situ the works that are being carried out in the Avenida de la Purísima (Playa del Cura) and adjacent streets.

Sandra Sánchez highlighted the improvement in accessibility of the roads that are being resurfaced, whose works have consisted of milling the tread layer of the existing road surface, the resurfacing of the layer with hot bituminous mixture, and horizontal traffic signalling, as well as the elimination of elevated pedestrian crossings.

Drainage in Torreta Florida

The AGAMED Board of Directors, chaired by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has approved a solution to end the problems in the drainage and sanitation network of the Torreta Florida urbanisation in the town. Specifically, the action seeks to resolve the lack of capacity of the drainage network in the area, which in episodes of torrential rains, also collects rainwater, and therefore makes it difficult for the network to perform its function correctly, with the problems that this also brings to the residents of the area.

To carry out the work, the Board has approved the advance of the funds of the Investment Plan for a value of 2,447,851 euro.

Tribute to those lost by Covid

Torrevieja council is planning the celebration of a series of activities that will mark, on the one hand, the memory of all the people who died of the Covid-19 pandemic and, on the other, the tribute to all the people who in one way or another have worked to mitigate the effects of this tragedy from the moment the safety regulations and restrictions came into effect in March 2020.

The most relevant act will see the creation of an iron sculpture, symbolizing the embrace that society in general has been deprived of for so long. This monolith will be erected in a prominent space in Torrevieja as a point of remembrance both for the memory of the deceased, as well as a recognition of the effort that has been developed by so many essential and voluntary groups.

Torrevieja Fairground death

A 51-year-old man died in a workplace accident at the fairground near Torrevieja harbour on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 09:30 when the emergency services were called to the scene where the man was dismantling one of the attractions. The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

El Limonar Crash victim dies

A man said to be in his seventies died when his vehicle crashed into a workshop in the El Limonar urbanisation in Torrevieja on Tuesday morning. That incident occurred at around 10:00 in the morning.

Agricultural theft

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested a resident of the town of Rafal for the alleged crime of theft, for stealing a total of 70 Yucca plants from the farm in Callosa de Segura that he has leased, in order to sell them for a price much lower than the market value. The recovered plants reach a height of between 90 and 190 centimetres, and a market value of between 540 and 1,140 euro each.

Almoradi knife fight

Two men, aged 24 and 34, have been injured, one of them by a knife, in a brawl that occurred in the urban area of ​​Almoradí.

New walking route in Almoradi

On 29 May, the Department of Tourism in Almoradí has organised the 1st Plogging ‘Ruta del Agua’, which will take place in different sections of the newly designed walking route. It is a day of cleaning the trails along which this route is travelled, for which gloves and garbage bags will be given to its participants.

New school dates

The Ministry of Education has proposed Wednesday 8 September as the start date for the next school year, 2021-2022. The date will be discussed this Thursday with union representatives.

New coronavirus infections

The first weekend without a State of Alarm leaves 551 new coronavirus infections in the Valencian Community in 130 municipalities. The province of Alicante is the one that has registered the most cases since last Friday. In total, the Department of Health has added 269 infections in 53 Alicante municipalities.