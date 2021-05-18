La Caixa donates 32 tablets to the Pilar de la Horadada council for use by Senior Citizens





The “la Caixa” Foundation and CaixaBank are collaborating with the Pilar de la Horadada City Council in the development of a project presented by councilor Mari Carmen Gracia. The Foundation has contributed 9,000 euro for the purchase of 32 tablets to be used by Senior Citizens.

Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid19 pandemic, Senior Citizens have been able to enjoy virtual workshops and have been able to see and communicate with each other as well as their families and grandchildren thanks to the use of the tablets.

“The Senior Citizens are very happy and are learning to use the tablets little by little”, says councilor Mari Carmen Gracia, who appreciates the monetary contribution of the “la Caixa” Foundation through the Caixabank office in Pilar de la Horadada. The tablets have an internet connection with a flat rate, and they can be used to contact whoever they want as well as allowing them to participate in courses and workshops that are organized exclusively for them.

This post is also available in: Spanish