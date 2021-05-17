



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Madrid born musician Esteban Fernandez rolled back the years when recalling the time he met Manchester City and former England star Mike Summerbee, nicknamed ‘Buzzer’ in the eighties.

“Mike came into Bredbury Hall Country Hotel in Stockport in the 1980s – on one occasion we sang New York, New York,” said Dona Pepa, Rojales based Esteban.

Summerbee, 78, capped 8 times, joined City from Swindon in a £35,000 move when signed by Joe Mercer, making over 400 appearances for the Blues during 1965-75, scoring 47 goals.

He later played for Burnley, Blackpool and Stockport County, completing 716 career games before hanging up his boots in 1979, having made his debut, aged 16, at Swindon in 1959.

Ambassador at Manchester City, Summerbee co-owned a menswear business in Manchester with City arch rivals Manchester United star George Best.

Summerbee starred in the cult film ‘Escape to Victory’ alongside Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine and Brazilian football ace Pelè.

His son Nicky played at Swindon, Manchester City and Sunderland.

Esteban, who has performed worldwide, recalled meeting Nicky also at Bredbury Hall: “I met Nicky a few years later and told him his dad was singing New York, New York with me. He told me his father always like singing.”

Esteban, married to Manchester born Norma, a former singer/dancer, visited the Etihad Stadium in recent years, where a VIP corporate lounge is named after Summerbee.