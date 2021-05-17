



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Town Hall welcomed the visit of David Fernández, co-ordinator in the employment area for the province of Alicante of the FVMP, who has communicated to the mayor, José Manuel Butrón, and the councillor for Employment and Economic Development, Ana Belén Juárez, the work that the Federation is going to carry out as coordinator of the employment resources of the territory.

The meeting, in which the municipality’s AEDLs were present, discussed the new map of resources for employment, the GVA Labora traveling bus; the launch of the Colaborem platform and the European projects Los Montesinos intends to work within the framework of the recovery funds that the European Union is going to dedicate to local entities in our country.

“We hope that this collaboration between entities will serve to attract resources to mountain citizens,” said Mayor Butron.

Caption: Los Montesinos welcomed David Fernández, co-ordinator in the employment area for the province of Alicante of the FVMP.