CF Rafal Prebenjamín played their last league home game winning 3-1 against Elda Unión.

“Bravo for the kids who have an impressive 2021 season with all their home games with victory.

“Thanks to all the families for supporting the team that has travelled the province of Alicante all year, the trips to Elda, Petrer, Alicante or Aspe are left behind,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CF Rafal Prebenjamin play their last league away game in Alicante against the Barrio Obrero.