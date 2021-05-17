



By Andrew Atkinson

Hondon Nieves CF defeated CD Montesinos 3-0 in the second play-off game in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Hondon, who finished fourth in the league table, hosted seventh placed Monte on the back of a 3-0 defeat against promotion favourites Aspe UD, in the first play-offs fixture.

Hondon opened the scoring through Ruiz following a corner by Felipe. Monte attacked the home goal looking for an equaliser to no avail. Hondon’s Sánchez fired against the visitors post. HT 1-0.

In the second half Sánchez increased Hondon’s lead to 2-0 following an assist from Pepe.

On the hour mark Felipe was sent-off, reducing Hondon to 10 men. Monte pressed and looked on as home keeper Dani pulled off a fine save.

Hondon made two substitutions in Pablo and Alvarito. Soon after a corner by Alvaro saw Pablo head home past Tommi to tie-up a 3-0 win. Hondon meet Atletico de Catral CF in the third play-off in the race for promotion.

Hondon Nieves CF: Dani, Ángel, Torry, Balle, Ruiz, Sánchez, José, Uri, Marhuenda, Felipe and Pepe. Substitutes: Alvarito, Pablo, Sergio.

CD Montesinos: Tommi, Fernando, Manu Rodenas, German, Alfredo, Pamies, Dani Saez, Damian, Toni, Maccan, Gocu. Substitutes: Christian, Adrian, Trevino, Kevin,Barroso, Paco.

Monte skipper Fernando (left) with Hondon counterpart in play-off game.