A forest fire broke out in the dunes between La Mata and Guardamar del Segura – weeks after a suspected arson incident in the salinas laguna Torrevieja that destroyed 20 hectares.

A water plane and helicopter, Bomberos, and other emergency services attended the scene, including forest firefighters and firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Council.

Caption: Forest fire in the dunes between La Mata and Guardamar del Segura.