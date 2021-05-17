Education invest €3m in expansion of school in Los Montesinos





By Andrew Atkinson

Education will invest three million euros in the expansion of the school in the Vega Baja town of Los Montesinos.

“It is good news for the entire town and especially for the entire educational community,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“Two general directors of education visited Los Montesinos to see first-hand the educational situation of our people, which shows how important education is for this government.

“As politicians and as parents we must stand by and accompany teachers in the education of our children, who have both the human and material means to achieve an excellent education.

“Education is the main tool to fight inequality and change society.

“We have had a working visit from the General Director of Educational Infrastructures of the Generalitat Valenciana, Victor García.

“This year we finished the EDIFICANT plan with improvements in our school of more than 1,700,000 euros. “The educational community has raised the new needs for the centre. We must continue working for our children.”

Caption: General Director of Educational Infrastructures of the Generalitat Valenciana, Victor García (left) and Mayor Jose Butron.