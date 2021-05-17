



Desert Springs Resort, Spain to host ICC Europe Sub – Regional T20 World Cup Qualifying Finals

It is with pleasure that we announce that Desert Springs Resort, Europe’s only international award-winning luxury family resort with its very own dedicated Cricket Ground and Academy, located in Almeria, Andalucía, south-east Spain has been selected to host the ICC Europe sub regional T20 World Cup qualifying finals between Wednesday 13th- Friday 22nd October, 2021.

Following on from the ICC’s recent announcement to award the Desert Springs cricket ground ODI accreditation, this is a further indication of the significance of Spain as an all year-round cricket destination. Over nine intense days, four top European nations; Jersey, Germany, Denmark and Italy will compete to see which two will qualify for the World Cup T20 qualifiers scheduled for early 2022. From that final round of qualifiers, the top four teams will compete in the ICC T20 World Cup finals in Australia in October 2022.

ICC and Cricket España staff and officials will work closely with Desert Springs Resort to ensure that Jersey, Germany, Denmark and Italy benefit from a first-class experience both on and off the field. Following two days practice on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th October at the Desert Springs Cricket Academy, the teams will then play a double round robin event on the superb Desert Springs Cricket Ground, comprising 6 matches each.

Desert Springs Resort Sales & Marketing Manager, Simon Coaker remarked;

“It has been a long journey to create such an exceptional venue for hosting top level cricket, both on and off the field. We are delighted that the ICC has recognised our teams hard work and to see that we are now attracting high quality International cricket events to Spain.We are committed to continual development and look forward to hosting many more top-flight events.”

Resort accommodation for players, officials and spectators is provided in the villas, apartments & townhouses at Desert Springs Resort. Meals are served in the resort’s Crocodile Club Restaurant and the award-winning El Torrente Restaurant at the Club House. Guests benefit from resort gated security and full management and services that ensure all aspects of their stay are taken care of.

Desert Springs Resort is served by three international airports, Almeria 45 minutes, Murcia/Corvera 70 minutes and Alicante 110 minutes away by car, making the area easily accessible with 2 1/2 hour chartered and scheduled flights from all parts of the UK and Ireland, as well easy access from the rest of Europe.

