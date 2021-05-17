



TORREVIEJA C.F. FEMENINO 3 – 5 URYULA C.F. FEMENINO

Goals: 31’ 0-1, 35’ 1-1 Aintzane, 37’ 1-2, 2nd Half, 15’ 1-3, 21’ 1-4, 31’ 2-4 Sam, 37’ 3-4 Ruth, 39’ 3-5

This was a classic derby with both passion and commitment from both teams for the full duration of the match.

After bossing much of the play Torrevieja Femenino will feel themselves hard done by to have lost a game which they really should have won against their fierce rivals.

The game sparked into life with three goals in the space of just six minutes round about the half way mark but with the home side missing a hatful of opportunities they went into the half time break behind.as they extended their lead by a further brace.

However Torrevieja responded themselves with two goals in two minutes but their efforts just fell short with the visitors capping a fine win with a late goal just 5 minutes before the final whistle.