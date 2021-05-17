



CD Benijofar and CF Rafal took a point each in a 2-2 draw in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 promotion play-offs at the Municipal Field of Benijófar.

“It was good news that after a long time, due to the coronavirus lockdown the fans were able to come to the field to watch the game and to cheer on the team,” said a spokesperson from CD Benijofar.

“The capacity was a limited attendance according to current COVID-19 regulations with the temperature of all who entered the stadium taken, and hand sanitation.

“The use of a mask is mandatory at all times along with a distance of 1.5 metres maintained. Spectators followed the instructions for entering and leaving the venue, as well as for sitting in the stands, where the available seats were marked,” added the spokesperson.

Caption: CD Benijofar 2-2 draw v CF Rafal in Valencia 1st Regional G10 promotion play-offs.