



Well it looks as though it is finally coming good. After all those demonstrations by CLARO and it’s partners, we are told that the completion of the Orihuela Costa Emergency and Coordination Centre is now only weeks away, with the Orihuela Government currently finalising details of the tenders for furniture and equipment just twelve years after the foundation stone was laid.

ON Saturday the Royal British Legion celebrated it’s 100th birthday with events across the region and cause for more celebration as we report on the imminent return to Torrevieja of the Pascual Flores following its refurbishment.

Photo by OHT Vega Baja