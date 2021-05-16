



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel hosted Sporting San Fulgencio at the Montesico Blanco on May 14 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-offs, with Guille netting in a 1-1 draw in front of spectators at home for the first time since the easing of lockdown.

Sporting San Fulgencio equalised from the penalty spot to take a point. Racing pressed the visitors goal in a bid for the win, but Sporting’s defence held firm.

“A point keeps us another step away from relegation. We will continue fighting to close the season, fulfilling objectives.

“It was a great joy to see the fans in the stands once again,” said RSM coach Dani Pèrez Williscroft.

Caption:Racing San Miguel’s team in play-off game v Sporting San Fulgencio.