



By Andrew Atkinson

John Egan rode Invite (6-1) trained by Marco Botti to a 10 lengths win at Doncaster on Saturday night to complete a whopping fromthehorsesmouth.info 14,429,203 accumulator!

The bookie-busting accumulator consisted of:

Loch Garman Aris 2-1

John Leeper 6-4

Al Aasy 10-11

Bellosa 6-4

Bay Bridge 11-4

Skytree 11-4

Judge Et Parti 3-1

Palace Pier 1-2

Chives 5-1

Sir Lucan 11-2

Sayyida 4-1

Modus Operandi 5-2

Invite 6-1

Gary Hanmer trained veteran 11-year-old Loch Garman Aris (11-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week 3m Handicap Chase at Bangor.

“It means a lot, we’re all relieved,” said Hanmer, after Sean Bowen rode the ‘golden oldie’ to victory – for the first time since 2015.

“When we first went Novice Chasing, he was consistently hitting the post and his jumping was getting safer.

“We X-rayed his back and it was a mess – he had kissing spines. His first operation didn’t work – he had surgery again – missing the best part of over two years,” said Hanmer.

“We had the strongest jockey on board in Sean and everything fell into place – it was perfect,” added Hanmer.

Caption: Marco Botti trained Invite completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 14,429,203 accumulator with Invite at Doncaster.

